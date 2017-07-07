Equity podcast: 500 Startups scandals, disappointing IPOs, and the end of Jawbone

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital podcast, where we dig into the hype, the dollars, and, recently, the down exits.

This week was a fun one. Matthew Lynley is out on vacation, so TechCrunch’s own Megan Rose Dickey (the current host of Bullish and general badass) joined Katie Roof and myself — Alex Wilhelm — to dive into the news of the week.

And news there was. We kicked off with a deep dive into the continuing venture capital harassment scandal, which has already brought down one firm, led to a number of smashed reputations, and most recently led to dramatic shakeups at 500 Startups. We also touched on this piece, which provides a template for venture behavior.

We also dug into Blue Apron’s recent market woes, Tintri’s slack performance, and what those disappointments could mean for other unicorns looking to go public.

We wrapped the week staring at the day’s breaking news, that Jawbone is over. The firm, which burned through hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, and torched billions of dollars in value on its descent, is now kaput according to The Information.

Thanks again to Megan for swinging by, and we’ll see you all next time!

