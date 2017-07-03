Watch SpaceX’s second attempt to launch Intelsat 35e live

SpaceX has its second window for launching Intelsat 35e, a satellite bound for geostationary orbit, on Monday at 7:37 PM EDT (4:37 PM PDT). This is a backup window after the first attempt was scrubbed on Sunday, following a computer abort of the launch when the countdown stopped with just 10 seconds left.

The Intelsat 35e launch won’t involve an attempt to recover the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket used to propel it to space – but for good reason: This is the heaviest payload SpaceX has attempted to launch aboard a Falcon 9, and such cargo requires that the rocket be configured in a way that makes it impossible to recover a reusable first stage.

The launch is the third in just 10 days for SpaceX, which launched missions both last Friday and last Sunday. SpaceX also just recovered the Dragon capsule it used for an ISS resupply mission it flew on July 3rd, which is the first Dragon capsule that has visited the ISS previously, returned to Earth, been refurbished and used over again.

SpaceX’s launch live stream above should begin around 15 minutes prior to launch, which means it’ll start at around 7:22 PM EDT (4:22 PM PDT), so tune in here to check out the launch from Kennedy’s LC-39A.