Announcing the new TechCrunch Podcast

Today we’re happy to announce the imminent launch of our newest show on the TechCrunch Podcast Network.

Each episode of The TechCrunch Podcast will treat you to an in-depth conversation between leaders of industry and one of your favorite writers or editors. These will be the stories behind the stories you read every day on the site. The big ideas that often get missed in the crush of the unrelenting news cycle.

The first episode, which drops Wednesday, July 5, will feature not one but two e-bike enthusiasts who will discuss the future of the industry and why we should be riding electrified bikes instead of driving cars. Your first host, TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief Matthew Panzarino, will get Hong Quan, the president of Karmic Bikes, and analyst Horace Dediu to dive deeply into the U.S. e-bike market to see where it’s headed.

Look for it soon on iTunes.