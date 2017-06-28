Advertising Tech
Crunch Report | Tinder Unveils New Gold Subscription
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
- Tinder’s new subscription, Tinder Gold, lets you see who already likes you
- Google unveils Advr, an experimental Area 120 project for advertising in VR
- Equal Rights Center sues Uber for denying equal access to people who use wheelchairs
- Waymo’s self-driving van hits the desert to see if it can stand the heat
- The latest in the Binary Capital blowup — and what it means for startup investing
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Tito Hamze is at our meetup in Tel Aviv. Oh man, FOMO …
