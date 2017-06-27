Twitter has a new VP of inclusion and diversity

A few months after Jeffrey Siminoff left his position as VP of diversity and inclusion at Twitter, the company has brought on Candi Castleberry Singleton to lead Twitter’s diversity efforts.

“I’m so excited to join the team at Twitter to lead inclusion and diversity efforts for employees and the Twitter community,” Castleberry Singleton said in a statement to TechCrunch. “I’ve spent much of my career leading organizational change and building I&D into core business practices, and I look forward to bringing what I’ve learned to Twitter and building on the company’s great progress!”

Excited to announce I’m joining @Twitter as the new VP of Inclusion & Diversity. Can’t wait to help build on the company’s great progress! — CandiCastleberry (@Candi) June 27, 2017

Excited to welcome @candi to lead our inclusion and diversity efforts @twitter. Welcome to the flock! — jack (@jack) June 27, 2017

Castleberry Singleton previously founded the Dignity & Respect Campaign, and formerly led diversity and inclusion efforts at Motorola.

Twitter’s latest diversity report showed the company was making some progress around the hiring of underrepresented minorities. In the last year or so, Twitter’s high-profile appointment of Debra L. Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks, as well as the hiring of Jayanta Jenkins, the company’s global group creative director, helped the company reach its goal of having six percent or more underrepresented minorities in leadership roles, which includes people at the director level and above.

Overall, Twitter is 57% white, 32% Asian, 3% black, 4% Hispanic/Latinx, 3% multi-racial, less than one percent American Indian and Native Hawaiian in the U.S. and 37% female worldwide, up from 34% in 2015.