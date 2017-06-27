Video
Uber
Walmart
cloudflare
Crunch Report | A bad day for cybersecurity
Posted by John Mannes (@JohnMannes)
Next Story
Cannabis delivery startup Eaze confirms theft of some user data from service provider
Today’s Stories
- A massive new ransomware attack is spreading around the globe
-
Target’s next-day essentials delivery service opens to customers in pilot test
- Cloudflare launches app development platform, announces $100M investment fund
- Uber now lets you request a ride for someone else
Credits
Written and Hosted by: John Mannes
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Gregory Manalo
Notes:
Tito Hamze is gone — I haven’t been asking him about using the clips from his Vlog…hope he doesn’t mind…
Crunchbase
-
Uber
- Founded 2009
- Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Website http://www.uber.com
- Full profile for Uber
-
Target
- Founded 1962
- Overview Expect the Best. At Target, we have a vision: to become the best: the best culture and brand, the best place for growth and the company with the best reputation. We offer an inclusive, collaborative and energetic work environment that rewards those who perform. We deliver engaging, innovative and on-trend experiences for our team members and our guests. We invest in our team members' futures by developing …
- Location Minneapolis, MN
- Categories E-Commerce, Shopping, Retail, Communities
- Website http://www.target.com
- Full profile for Target
-
Cloudflare
- Founded 2009
- Overview Cloudflare is a web performance and security company that provides online services to protect and accelerate websites online. The company’s online platforms include Cloudflare CDN, which distributes content around the world to speed up websites; Cloudflare optimizer that enables web pages with ad servers and third-party widgets to download Snappy software on mobiles and computers; CloudFlare …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Security, Web Hosting, Advertising, Analytics, Ad Server, Enterprise Software
- Founders Michelle Zatlyn
- Website http://www.cloudflare.com
- Full profile for Cloudflare
-
Walmart
- Founded 1962
- Overview Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates several chains of discount department and warehouse stores. The company’s segments include Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment is a mass merchandiser of consumer products operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands as well as walmart.com. It also offers digital services such as Vudu and InstaWatch. …
- Location Bentonville, AR
- Categories E-Commerce, Retail Technology, Retail
- Website http://www.walmart.com
- Full profile for Walmart
0
SHARES