Miles and Milan is a new online retailer selling baby clothes that don’t suck

I’m a terrible uncle, but every once in a while I get the urge to do nice things and shop for clothes for my nephew and niece. But once I get to a store, the urge fades almost instantly (sorry Sam and Noa).

The reason?

Everything I see is terrible. Why must baby clothes be so cheesy? Why can’t they just come in basic colors, using good materials and at a relatively affordable price?

Well, Miles and Milan, a new clothing company launched by a former Converse, Levi’s and 7 for all Mankind exec, Shennel Fuller, wants to bring the Zuckerberg ethos of minimalism to the baby and toddler set.

“I didn’t want to dress my kid like a cartoon character,” says Fuller. “I want it to be like Steve Jobs for children’s clothing.”

For Fuller, the goal is minimal, basic baby clothes that folks can order online.

The company has already gotten nods from celebrity moms like Eva Chen and Tyra Banks (apparently they do stuff?) and is pushing out its clothes with a novel sales pitch.

The company sells boxes of the same shirt for different ages, so you can buy one box and have clothes for your kid as they grow.

Single onesies go for $35, while a three-pack is $100 and a five-pack is $165.

“Being a new mom, the thing I was doing was spending a ton of money on the basics,” says Fuller. “My child is continuing to grow and I’m spending money on things I don’t like.”

The box with sizes for each stage of a child’s development is a way for parents not to get caught off guard by a sudden growth spurt.