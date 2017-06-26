Enterprise
Facebook, Microsoft, YouTube and Twitter form Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism

Today Facebook, Microsoft, YouTube and Twitter collectively announced a new partnership aimed at reducing the accessibility of internet services to terrorists. The new Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism adds structure to existing efforts by the companies to target and remove recruiting materials for terror groups from major web platforms.

Together, the four tech leaders say they will collaborate on engineering solutions to the problem, sharing content classification techniques and effective reporting methods for users. Each company will also contribute to both technical and policy research and share best practices for counterspeech initiatives.

Back in December of 2016, the same four companies announced the creation of a shared industry hash database. By sharing hashes among each other, the group was able to collectively identify terror accounts without each having to do the time and resource intensive leg work independently. This new organization creates more formal bureaucracy for improving that database.

Similarly, Facebook, Microsoft, YouTube and Twitter will be teaching smaller companies and organizations to follow in their footsteps to adopt their own proactive plans for combating terror. A portion of this training will cover key strategies for executing counterspeech programs like YouTube’s Creators for Change and Facebook’s P2P and OCCI.

All of these actions are occurring side-by-side with public sector efforts. The G7 has been vocal about the importance of combatting extremism with a multi-pronged approach. Today’s partnership further solidifies the relationship between four multi-national tech companies with the aim of pushing back against terrorism on their respective platforms.

Featured Image: Photodisc/Getty Images

