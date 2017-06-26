Amazon said to be working on translation services for AWS customers

Amazon is working on an offering that would allow developers building apps and websites using AWS to translate their content to multiple languages, CNBC reports. The machine translation tech used to provide the multi-lingual versions of client products would be based on tech Amazon uses across its own products, the report claims.

Translation services are a key competitive offering for Amazon cloud rivals Alphabet and Microsoft, and Google has recently implemented its own improved neural net-based translation offering for developers. Amazon acquired machine translation startup Safaba nearly two years ago, and it has been implementing translation to offer additional languages on sites including Amazon.com.

Recently, Amazon kicked off a competition in partnership with Heidelberg University in Germany to encourage the development of machine translation platforms that can respond and adapt to user feedback correcting mistakes in their translation results.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.