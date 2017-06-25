On June 28 in Tel Aviv, we’re hosting the TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-Off in Tel Aviv — and it’s gonna be a blast!

We have a great lineup of judges who are going to listen to the soon-to-be-announced startup pitches and crown the winner of the Tel Aviv Pitch-Off. Tickets are still available, so grab yours today.

In addition to a few on-stage interviews, you’ll get to see ten companies pitching and fiercely competing for first place.

These startups will have exactly one minute to pitch their product (with no slides) to a panel of local VC judges and TechCrunch editors. At the end of the night, we’ll crown the winner of the Tel Aviv Pitch-Off.

But a competition without prizes is no fun, right? The winner will get a table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco or Berlin. Second and third places will respectively get two tickets and one ticket for Disrupt Berlin.

So without further ado, here are the ten startups pitching at the TechCrunch Tel Aviv Meetup:

A competition wouldn’t be a competition without judges! Please meet the illustrious group who are going to join us on stage next week:

Ilana Golan, Golan Ventures

Ilana Golan is a Serial Entrepreneur, Mentor and Investor. Selected as 40 top women to watch in 2016 and Silicon Valley Business Journal Women of Influence for 2017.

Bringing 20 years of engineering, product, sales, operations and entrepreneurial experience to help primarily Israel based startups succeed in the US. Working with many accelerators in the bay area such as Google Launchpad to mentor and open the right doors to their startups.

Through Golan Ventures, Ilana has created the Bridge of Innovation – Bridging corporate innovation efforts with relevant startups that have the solutions needed. Working closely with Israel Chamber of Commerce and Israel Trade to bring the most impact to both sides.

Ilana was involved with dozens of companies in the past years beyond the ones she founded – as investor, advisor, mentor or board member including Placer, ThinkUp, Givem, Prize4Life, Precise Wellness, Supermetrics.io and many more.

Main Interest: Smart home, iOT, AI, Self driving vehicles, AR and social impact.

Ilana started her career as an F-16 flight instructor and the first woman to become a commander in charge of training of all F-16 pilots.

Ilana is frequently a keynote speaker in conferences and universities talking about innovation, entrepreneurship and her experience as an F-16 Flight instructor, breaking barriers.

Kira Radinsky, eBay

As the chief scientist and the director of data science of eBay, Dr. Kira Radinsky is building the next generation predictive data mining, deep learning and natural language processing solutions that will transform eCommerce. She co-founded SalesPredict, acquired by eBay in 2016, that was the leader in the field of predictive marketing building solutions leveraging large-scale data mining to predict sales conversions.

One of the up-and-coming voices in the data science community, she is pioneering the field of Web Dynamics and Temporal Information Retrieval.

Dr. Radinsky gained international recognition for her work at Microsoft Research, where she developed predictive algorithms that recognized the early warning signs of globally impactful events, including political riots and disease epidemics. In 2013, she was named to the MIT Technology Review’s 35 Young Innovators Under 35, in 2015 as Forbes 30 under 30 rising stars in enterprise technology, and in 2016 selected as “woman of the year” by Globes. She is a frequent presenter at global tech events, including TEDx and the World Wide Web Conference, and she publishes in the Harvard Business Review.

Radinsky also serves as visiting professor at the Technion, Israel’s leading science and technology institute, where she focuses on the application of predictive data mining in medicine.

Yifat Oron, LeumiTech CEO

Yifat Oron is the CEO of LeumiTech and is in charge of leveraging Leumi Group’s global capabilities to support technology companies’ financing needs. Yifat has approximately twenty years of experience working with technology companies, in venture capital, banking, and consulting. She spent most of her career as a Partner at Vertex Venture Capital.

Prior to joining Vertex, Yifat was a technology investment banking associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York, during which she analyzed mergers and acquisitions, equity offerings, fixed income and syndicated financings. Previously, she spent three years at the Directorate of R&D of the Israeli Ministry of Defense where she achieved the rank of Lieutenant in the Economics, Budget & Control Department.

At 34, Yifat was selected as one of the promising “40 under 40” in the High-Tech and venture capital category. She has served on leading technology companies boards, and is a speaker at many of the prominent high tech conference in Israel and around the world.

Yifat holds an MBA from Tel Aviv University and a B.Sc. in Economics and Management from the Technion.