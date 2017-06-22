The Wet Hot American Summer sequel series lands on Netflix on August 4

Netflix is bringing back Wet Hot American Summer with the sequel mini-series Ten Years Later, all episodes of which are streaming on August 4. We knew this follow-up to the prequel series and original movie was coming, we just didn’t know exactly when. Luckily, it’s coming in time for there to actually still be some summer to burn.

The series looks like it’ll feature all the same people that made the first two instalments such a success, including Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Molly Shannon, Janeane Garofalo, Paul Rudd, series creator Michael Showalter, Josh Charles and more. And it picks up, as the name suggests, 10 years after the events of the original – which is actually set up in the closing of the first film, too.

Basically, this is the best news ever and may single-handedly save 2017. Not to overhype it.