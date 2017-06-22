TechCrunch Disrupt has always been a fruitful meeting ground for founders and investors, and every year TechCrunch makes it easier for the right folks to connect. A year ago we launched our CrunchMatch program and this year it helped facilitate 450 curated meetings in May at Disrupt NY. And then there’s ‘featured pavilions’ in Startup Alley, where selected startups the hottest investing categories are given free tickets to exhibit their company.

At Disrupt SF on Sept. 18-20, we’re enriching that fuel mixture even more with Off The Record, a forum to bring together investors, founders, speakers and show attendees for a moderated discussion, Q&A and networking around the state of Disrupt’ SF’s big topics — including AI / machine learning, AR/VR, robotics, and more. These sessions will be interactive and designed to help attendees elevate the ecosystem around them.

Since we’re giving away three free spots in to top founders in each featured pavilion, it makes sense to do the same for the investors who have chops in the relevant field. These investors will not have sweat it out in a Startup Alley, but rather, if selected, expected to help lead the conversation at a relevant Off The Record session.

If you’re an investor with an interest and a track record in one of the areas below, feel free to apply for a free ticket to attend Disrupt SF as long as you are willing to help lead an Off The Record session.

Here are the categories:

AI

AR / VR

Crypto / Blockchain

Security / Privacy

Robotics / Drone / Mobility

BioTech / Health

Apply for program here or use the form embedded below.

General admission and startup exhibitor packages are now available for Disrupt at the extra early bird rate until this Friday. We hope to see you there.

