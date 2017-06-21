Founder’s Corner: Wealthfront’s Andy Rachleff on growing a business
Don’t cry for me, Ubertina
Shripriya Mahesh is a partner at Omidyar Network.
Rob Veres is a partner at Omidyar Network.
Omidyar Network’s Emerging Tech team has launched the second season of its podcast, Founder’s Corner, with lessons from today’s premier founders and CEOs. We will be speaking with some of the top executives in tech.
This season features investor and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman; Yancey Strickler, CEO and co-founder of Kickstarter; Gina Bianchini, CEO and founder of Mighty Networks; Scott Heiferman, CEO and founder of Meetup; and Jessie Woolley-Wilson, president and CEO of DreamBox Learning.
In the first episode, Shripriya sits down with Andy Rachleff, CEO and co-founder of Wealthfront. They chat about how Rachleff came to start Wealthfront and the advice he has for entrepreneurs and founders who are just getting started. Have a listen for guidance on how to scale and hire, as well as the tried-and-true philosophies Rachleff brings into every partnership and negotiation.
