Tesla hires deep learning expert Andrej Karpathy to lead Autopilot vision

Tesla has hired deep learning and computer vision expert Andrej Karpathy in a key Autopilot role. Karpathy most recently held a role as a researcher at OpenAI, the artificial intelligence nonprofit backed by Elon Musk. He has an extensive background in AI-related fields, having completed a PhD at Stanford University in computer vision.

Karpathy also created one of the original, and most respected, deep learning courses taught at Stanford, and his dissertation work focused on creating a system by which a neural network could identify multiple discrete and specific items within an image, label them using natural language and report to a user. The dissertation also included developing a system that works in reverse, allowing for a model that can use descriptions from a user articulated in natural language (i.e. “white tennis shoes”) and find that object in a given image.

Karpathy also previously interned at Google’s DeepMind, focusing on deep learning, and attended both the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto before that. His work and expertise should prove a big asset to Tesla’s work on Autopilot, especially in the area of Tesla Vision, the compute vision system built by the company to support Autopilot and its future self-driving initiative.

In his new role as Director of AI and Autopilot Vision, Karpathy will report to Musk directly, but he will also work closely in concert with Tesla’s Jim Keller, who previously led Tesla’s Autopilot hardware division but who now oversees both hardware and software for the automaker’s vehicle automated driver assistance features.

Tesla provided the following statement to TechCrunch regarding Karpathy’s hiring and responsibilities: