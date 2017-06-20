Apps
Instagram
phhhoto

Phhhoto shutters app and pivots to photobooths, blaming Instagram

Posted by
Next Story

Tumblr rolls out new content filtering tools with launch of ‘Safe Mode’

Animated GIF capture tool and social network Phhhoto is shutting down its app due to server costs becoming unsustainable after getting slammed with competition by Instagram’s copycat Boomerang. Phhhoto will pivot to focus on its parent company HYPNO’s original business  — a physical photobooths for events service.

Phhhoto launched in July 2014, making it easy to hold down its shutter button and capture a sequence of photos that were turned into a back-and-forth looping GIF that could be shared to the app’s feed. But in April 2015, Instagram cut off Phhhoto from its social graph, then launched a clone called Boomerang in October that went on to be integrated into the popular Instagram Stories feature.

“We watched Systrom and his product team quietly using PHHHOTO almost a year before Boomerang was released. So it wasn’t a surprise at all” co-founder Champ Bennett tells TechCrunch about being copied by Instagram. “They even secretly tried to hire RON – our spiritual leader. You have to give massive respect to anyone at their scale, but I’m not sure Instagram has a creative bone in their entire body. That’s a weakness we tried to exploit.”

Phhhoto peaked at 10 million registered users, 4 million monthly actives, and 1.6 million daily actives who created 400 million images in its GIF camera. It had raised $1.73 million in total, including a $1.5 million seed round in 2015 led by Eniac Ventures. With the app shut down, Phhhoto’s team will concentrate on expanding its physical photobooth business where it installs booths at 70 events per month.

Some of the Phhhoto app’s features including the ability to post will turn off over the next few days, though users can keep the app for shooting GIFs and saving them to post elsewhere. Inside the News section of the app, users will find a Save button so they can download their past posts.

The end of Phhhoto shows just how valuable owning the social graph is for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Even if another startup comes up with an innovative feature, Facebook’s apps have your friends and their attention. It’s easier for Facebook to copy a startup’s feature than it is for Facebook’s users to switch to that app. It’s all a grim tale that should put a shiver down Snapchat’s spine.

Here’s the entirety of Phhhoto’s statement to TechCrunch about getting copied and beaten by Instagram, and a screenshot of the message the team left for its users:

tfw when u get copied by Instagram…
“We stepped on their turf – they reacted. That’s the game!
We watched Systrom and his product team quietly using PHHHOTO almost a year before Boomerang was released. So it wasn’t a surprise at all. They even secretly tried to hire RON – our spiritual leader. You have to give massive respect to anyone at their scale, but I’m not sure Instagram has a creative bone in their entire body. That’s a weakness we tried to exploit.
Over time we added stuff like moving filters, sound, partiesscreenshhhots, and crazy shit like video profiles that play your favorite music while you’re browsing around the app. It’ll be sad to see that stuff go.
In the end, we brought our best game and tried to build things no one had seen before. A lot of people liked it, and we made a few million friends a long the way. 100% would do it all over again for the same result.
As one of our investors said…we’ll get the next one.”

Crunchbase

  • PHHHOTO®

    • Founded 2014
    • Overview PHHHOTO® for iPhone, the free camera app that captures life in motion through its exclusive, multi-frame camera. Now anyone can shoot and share pictures that look and feel alive. The PHHHOTO format consists of a series of frames captured with a single touch. The frames are then looped back and forth in a way that brings subjects to life. In the world of PHHHOTO, waves crash, ice cream melts and suns …
    • Location Brooklyn, NY
    • Categories Internet
    • Founders Champ Bennett, Russell Armand, Omar Elsayed
    • Website http://www.phhhoto.com/
    • Full profile for PHHHOTO®

  • Instagram

    • Founded 2010
    • Overview Instagram is a free photo sharing application that enables its users to take photos, apply filters, and share them on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Foursquare, Tumblr, Flickr, and Posterous. It allows its users to capture and customize their photos and videos with several custom-built filter effects. Developed by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, Instagram is compatible with all iOS …
    • Location Menlo Park, CA
    • Categories Photography, Social Media, Photo Sharing, Mobile
    • Website http://instagram.com
    • Full profile for Instagram

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Instagram
  • phhhoto
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Tumblr rolls out new content filtering tools with launch of ‘Safe Mode’

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard