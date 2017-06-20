Diversity
Intel’s former chief diversity and inclusion officer has left the company

Danielle Brown, who spent nearly three years as Intel’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, has left the company, TechCrunch has learned.

Back in April, Brown was promoted into an expanded role of VP of Human Resources and Group Chief Human Resources Officer. At that time, Barbara Whye took over as Intel’s chief diversity officer. Its not clear who will take over Brown’s VP of HR role.

Brown first joined Intel in 2009 as an associate for the company’s accelerated leadership program. For the last couple of years, Brown has been at the forefront of Intel’s diversity efforts. In the last diversity report under Brown’s leadership, Intel reported that it hit its goal of retaining diverse employees, with a 15 percent exit rate for women and people of color compared to a 15.5 percent exit rate for employees in majority groups.

I’ve reached out to Intel and Brown and will update this story if I hear back.

