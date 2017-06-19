Go
Crunch Report | Pokemon Go “Big Summer Update”

Is Whole Foods a healthy option for Amazon?

  1. Vice has raised $450M ahead of a potential IPO
  2. Pokémon Go is getting cooperative play and a new gym system. Here’s how they work
  3. The FTC is attempting to block the DraftKings-FanDuel merger
  4. Blue Apron will raise $587M in its IPO, valuing itself close to $3B

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

