Crunch Report | Pokemon Go “Big Summer Update”
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- Vice has raised $450M ahead of a potential IPO
- Pokémon Go is getting cooperative play and a new gym system. Here’s how they work
- The FTC is attempting to block the DraftKings-FanDuel merger
- Blue Apron will raise $587M in its IPO, valuing itself close to $3B
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
0
SHARES