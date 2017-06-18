Elon Musk suggests L.A. Mayor open to Boring Co. tunnel network

Elon Musk says that he’s had “promising conversations” with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, regarding the potential of a network of tunnels underneath the city that would allow for a high-speed transit network unburdened by surface traffic. That’s the vision Musk’s recently founded Boring Company hopes to make a reality, as illustrated by a concept video debuted by Musk at this year’s TED conference in Vancouver.

Garcetti name-checked Musk during an interview on ABC 7, the network’s L.A. affiliate. The Mayor suggested that tunnel digging tech improvements included those being developed by Musk might make it possible to create an express line to LAX airport from L.A.’s Union Station central ground transit hub.

Promising conversations with @MayorOfLA regarding tunnel network that would carry cars, bikes & pedestrians. Permits harder than technology. https://t.co/0dxrXBOOWy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2017

Musk noted in his tweet that the permits required from cities and regulatory bodies are likely the most difficult part of making a network of interconnected underground tunnels a reality. The technology, he said, would likely be easier to achieve than permits, hence why discussions with regulators even at this very early stage are so important.

In May, Musk posted a short clip to Instagram of the first section of the inaugural tunnel being dug by The Boring Company, which is designed to span LAX to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood and Sherman Oaks. Eventually, he hopes to create a network with tunnels that cover all of LA. These will be used by surface vehicles, including individual passenger cars, which will be transported below and moved around the tunnel network at high-speed using sleds on rails, provided the final version resembles the concept video created by The Boring Co. to illustrate its designs.