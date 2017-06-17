Gillmor Gang: Abstraction of Justice
Designing better conversations online
The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Denis Pombriant, Keith Teare, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, June 16, 2017. The Gang finally talks coins and chains, and too much of nothing is revealed.
Plus G3: Wholistic recorded Thursday, May 11, 2017 with Mary Hodder, Elisa Camahort Page, Halley Suitt Tucker, Kristie Wells, and Tina Chase Gillmor.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @kteare, @fradice, DenisPombriant
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
G3: Wholistic
