The hottest tech startups of 2017 rocked London at The Europas Awards

This week The Europas Startup Conference and Awards once again pulled together the best startups in Europe for a day of conversation, networking and partying. The conference day is rounded out by the evening awards where the hottest startups in Europe are honoured, based on the merged votes of 10,000 people in the industry and 30+ judges.

You can check out all the pictures on Flickr here, on Facebook here, and see a quick highlights video here:

To keep the conversations intimate and real, there was no live stream, but you can follow the coverage on Twitter here. If you attended, feel free to answer the feedback survey here.

An annual celebration of Europe’s brightest and best tech companies, The Europas Conference and Awards for European Tech Startups has been an established fixture on the European scene since 2009, when it was first held in a London bar.

More than 80 amazing speakers presented in Central London, in a day of panels and small breakout workshops, just ahead of the industry Awards finale, where Europe’s best startups and founders were honored by their peers.

Over the last few weeks, startups had been able to either apply for an award or be nominated by a third-party. A judging panel then selected a shortlist of nominees, which was then submitted to public voting. The results were combined to determine the hottest European startups across all categories. No fees were paid by entrants or winners to enter or accept the awards, marking this out as the only truly editorially independent tech startups awards in Europe.

TechCrunch is the exclusive media sponsor for The Europas, and all attendees, nominees and winners of the Europas Awards will get discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin later this year.

Commenting on the event Sarah Wood, COO of Unruly said: “The Europas has inspiring talks and top-notch conversations as always.”

Karen McCormick, Partner, Beringea said: “As ever, the Europas remains a must-attend event for everyone in the start-up ecosystem. In addition to having a great time catching up with brilliant people, the content and speakers are outstanding. Well done Mike & team!”

David Benigson of Signal Media said: “The Europa’s continue to set the bar when it comes to world class speakers, engaging content and irresistible snacks during breakouts! It was a great honour to sit on a main stage panel this year and can’t wait to get involved at next years event too.”

The winners, selected from the nominees, were:

THE WINNERS EUROPAS17

1. Hottest Media/Entertainment Startup

Jukedeck

2. Hottest E-commerce/Retail Startup

Award Sponsored by TechHub

Trouva

3. Hottest Education Startup

Award Sponsored by Isotope

Kahoot

4. Hottest Startup Accelerator

Award Sponsored by BlueArray

Entrepreneur First

5. Hottest Marketing/AdTech Startup

Lobster

6. Hottest Games Startup

Space Ape Games

7. Hottest Mobile Startup

Grabble

8. Hottest FinTech Startup

Award Sponsored by Orrick

Revolut

9. Hottest Enterprise, SaaS or B2B Startup

Award Sponsored by Highland Europe

OnFido

10. Hottest Hardware Startup

Elvie

11. Hottest Platform Economy / Marketplace

Uniplaces

12. Hottest Health Startup

Babylon Health

13. Hottest Cyber Security Startup

Award Sponsored by iHorizon

Ravelin

14. Hottest Blockchain/Crypto Startup

Award Sponsored by Barclays

Setl

15. Hottest Travel Startup

GetYourGuide

16. Hottest Internet of Things Startup

relayr

17. Hottest Technology Innovation

Award Sponsored by Oracle

what3words

18. Hottest FashionTech Startup

Thread

19. Hottest GreenTech Startup of The Year

Podpoint

20. Hottest Tech For Good

WeFarm

21. Fastest Rising Startup Of The Year

Award Sponsored by 33seconds

Improbable

22. Hottest A.I. Startup

Award Sponsored by EQT Ventures

Benevolent.ai

23. Best Angel/Seed Investor of the Year

Christoph Janz

24. Hottest VC Investor of the Year

Award Sponsored by JAG Shaw Baker

Alex Macpherson, Octopus Ventures

25. Hottest CEO of the Year

Award Sponsored by Multiple

Gareth Williams, Skyscanner

26. Hottest Startup Founders

Monzo

(Tom Blomfield, Jonas Huckestein, Jason Bates, Paul Rippon and Gary Dolman)

27. Hall Of Fame Award

Award Sponsored by TechCrunch

(Awarded to a key, long-term contributor to European tech startup ecosystem)

Wendy & Joe White, founders Moonfruit, now Entrepreneur First

28. The Europas Grand Prix Award

Award Sponsored by Here East

(Chosen from winners in other categories by Judges)

Improbable

The Europas is this year held in partnership with London Tech Week and our fantastic sponsors and event partners:

• TechCrunch

• Here East

• Isotoma

• Oracle

• 33seconds

• Barclays

• Blue Array

• EQT Ventures

• Highland Europe

• Ihorizon

• JAG Shaw Baker

• Multiple

• Orrick

• TechHub

• Fieldhouse Associates

• Podio

• Swapcard

• Tech City News

• Tech London Advocates

DEMO TABLES:

ANSYS, Brunchclub, Invesdor, Make it Social, SeedLegals, Venturespring