Uber
Silicon Valley
hamze
Hands On
element ai

Element Raises $102 Million | Crunch Report

Posted by
Next Story

Trucker Path just lined up $30 million in debt to lend to the truckers on its platform

Today’s Stories 

  1. Element AI, a platform for companies to build AI solutions, raises $102M
  2. Uber board member gets sexist at a sexism apology all-hands
  3. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative pledges $5M to home down payments for teachers

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • hamze
  • Silicon Valley
  • Uber
  • Hands On
  • element ai
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Trucker Path just lined up $30 million in debt to lend to the truckers on its platform

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard