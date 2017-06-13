Startups
TechCrunch
AOL
technology
world wide web

Startups, I’d like to meet you in Columbus

Posted by
Next Story

Instagram’s archive feature goes live, letting you hide photos indefinitely

I’m in Columbus this week and I thought we could have a quick meetup in advance of Disrupt SF in September. We’ll be meeting on Thursday at 5pm at the Wolf’s Ridge Tap Room. You can RSVP here. There is limited space so please pick up a ticket early.

We’ll have a quick pitch-off in preparation for Disrupt SF and 10 companies will have 90 seconds to pitch and then have a few minutes of questions from some cool judges. We’ll have some beers etc. and if you’d like to sponsor a round let me know at john@techcrunch.com.

To submit your startup click here.

See you soon!

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • TechCrunch
  • AOL
  • technology
  • world wide web
  • Startups
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Instagram’s archive feature goes live, letting you hide photos indefinitely

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard