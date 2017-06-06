Kara Goldin of Hint talks about the future of water

If you’ve spent any time in Silicon Valley offices you’ll see the ubiquitous bottles of Hint water splashed out along kitchen counters and desks. Kara Goldin, this week’s Technotopia guest, created the water after discovering that diet soda was making her overweight and overwrought and she has a lot to say about the future of food and drink.

Goldin talked to us about what the food chain will look like in 20 years and why it’s so broken now. You can check out Hint water here or just watch the HBO show Silicon Valley where all the lads drink it endlessly.

