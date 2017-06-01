Crunch Report | High Times Sells 60% of Company
Tim Cook says he tried to persuade Trump not to leave the Paris agreement “but it wasn’t enough”
Today’s Stories
- Marijuana media giant High Times sells majority stake for ~$42 million
- Skype’s Snapchat-inspired makeover puts the camera a swipe away, adds stories
- Apple passes $70B in app developer payouts, led by games and entertainment
- Walmart tests using store staff for last-mile deliveries
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito hamze
Filmed by: Mitch Eason
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
