Reddit’s new location tagging feature continues its push to become a social network

Reddit is continuing its march towards becoming a social network after it added location tagging to its mobile app.

The service is famously known as “the front page of the internet,” but this year it has rolled out features that make it much more like Twitter or Facebook. Back in March, Reddit introduced user profile pages and the option to follow others, so location tagging — which is powered by Foursquare — is very much a continuation of that strategy.

Location tagging is optional, but the feature will bring additional context to posts. Reddit isn’t yet letting users search for posts based on the location, but you can imagine that — like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and others — the feature is in the works as the service continues to build out its community and social layers.