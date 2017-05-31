Read Mary Meeker’s essential 2017 Internet Trends report
This is the best way to get up to speed on everything going on in tech. Kleiner Perkins venture partner Mary Meeker’s annual Internet Trends report is essentially the state of the union for the technology industry. The widely anticipated slide deck compiles the most informative research on what’s getting funded, how Internet adoption is progressing, which interfaces are resonating, and what will be big next.
You can check out the 2017 report embedded below, and here’s last year’s report for reference. Check back soon for our picks for the most important slides and what they mean.
Here are a few initial takeaways:
- Smartphone sales and Internet penetration growth are both slowing
- It’s not really a “shift to mobile” as much as “the addition of mobile”, since desktop usage hasn’t declined much while mobile usage has skyrocketed to over 3 hours per day per person in the US
- Google and Facebook control 85% of online ad growth
- “60% of the most-highly valued tech companies in America were founded by first or second generation Americans”
- “We believe we’re in the era of compute power plus human potential and it’s really exciting”
