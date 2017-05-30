Apps
Twitter

Twitter adds Direct Message request review feature

Posted by
Next Story

Judah vs. the Machines: Blindfolded against a Berkeley robot overlord

Twitter will now allow you to review Direct Messages received from people who you don’t follow before responding to them, adopting a feature that Facebook has long used for its own messaging feature and app. The new DM function works for anyone who’s turned on the setting that allows receipt of messages from people they don’t follow, and will let you choose to either “Delete” or “Accept” inbound messages.

Those sending the messages won’t be able to see if you’ve viewed them or not until you choose the “Accept” option, and even if you delete a message that won’t stop that user from messaging you again in the future (that’s what “block” is for).  You also won’t be able to see media sent from people you don’t follow until you choose the “Accept” option, which is a good way to help prevent nasty image or video surprises. You can opt to reveal the media prior to accepting the message, too, giving you one more level of mediation.

New conversations from people you don’t follow will be flagged as “Requests” in the Messages tab in Twitter on iOS, Android and Twitter.com, and that includes new group conversations you’re included on. It’s a smart way to encourage people to open up DMs and keep DMs open, while also giving them a measure of protection against unwanted communication, including potential abuse.

You may have already seen this feature as it’s been rolling out gradually, but if not take a peek since it should not be available for all users.

Crunchbase

  • Twitter

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview Twitter is a global social networking platform that allows its users to send and read 140-character messages known as “tweets”. It enables registered users to read and post their tweets through the web, short message service (SMS), and mobile applications. As a global real-time communications platform, Twitter has more than 400 million monthly visitors and 255 million monthly active users around …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories SMS, Blogging Platforms, Social Media, Messaging
    • Website http://www.twitter.com/
    • Full profile for Twitter

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Twitter
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Social

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Judah vs. the Machines: Blindfolded against a Berkeley robot overlord

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard