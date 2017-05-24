Attention, startups. The day you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived!

We’re stoked to announce that registration is now open for startups looking to display in Startup Alley or Hardware Alley at Disrupt SF 2017. To kick off the festivities, we’re launching a special extra early-bird offer that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of.

For a limited time, we’re throwing in an extra Disrupt ticket to startups that purchase tickets in advance, meaning you’ll get three tickets for the price of two.

You can get your ticket package here for $1,995. That ticket package gets you one full day of exhibition in either Startup Alley or Hardware Alley, plus three full tickets to the Disrupt conference.

But why should you participate in the Alley, you ask? Simply put, the Alley is perhaps the best way to get your startup out there in front of the people who matter in the industry. Startups that displayed in the Alley at Disrupt NY 2016 raised more than $35 million in seed and Series A funding post-Disrupt, with $4 million of that raised in just the first three months, according to Crunchbase.

In addition to the possibility of raising some needed funding, Startup Alley companies have the opportunity to win the chance to participate in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition.

On each day of Disrupt, attendees will vote for their favorite Startup Alley company. The startup that gets the most votes wins a wildcard entry into the Battlefield, where they’ll get the chance to pitch our panel of judges in the hopes of winning the coveted Disrupt Cup and the $50,000 grand prize.

Even if you don’t win the wildcard, you’ll still make some pretty solid connections that could help take your startup to the next level. And you and two of your colleagues will get full access to everything that makes Disrupt great on the days you’re not hard at work displaying in the Alley.

We’d call that a win-win.

Of course, you won’t get to do any of it unless you have a ticket. And, because you’re totally going to get a ticket anyway, you might as well take advantage of our extra early-bird offer of three for the price of two.

So be sure to get your tickets now. You can get them here.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20 at Pier 48 in San Francisco. We can’t wait to see you there.