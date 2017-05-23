Vyte makes it easy to invyte people to your calyndyr

Planning a meeting with me used to take hours. First you must bathe yourself in the ritual Spring of Understanding and then, once completely clean, you must enter the room of Writing Down The Appointment. Once that was complete, I required all those requesting a meeting to complete the three trials including the Making of the Hoagie and the Understanding (And Explaining) Of Django Programming. Ultimately few passed my tests.

Now, however, I just use Vyte. Vyte lets folks visit your private page – like mine – and select a date to meet. You can approve it, set a location, and even decline it. It’s much like competing services like Calendly but I particularly like the ease of use and design.

Founded by French techies Martin Saint-Macary and Philippe Hong the company is self-funded and just starting out. They have 200 paid companies and 6,000 monthly active users.

“I met Philippe at a startup competition a few years ago,” said Saint-Macary. “After enjoying working together on some side projects, we co-founded Vyte together. We started tackling the group scheduling issue, and later realised that oddly enough, scheduling 1-on-1s was a much bigger pain at work, so we refocused on that.”

The system syncs with your Google Calendar and the mobile app acts as its own calendar app, allowing you to replace your default one.

Sadly Vyte does not allow me to force those who wish and audience with me to complete the arduous task of Putting The Fitted Sheet Down The Right Way The First Time it does make it easier for me to pass the buck and say “Hey, click on this and pick a time and I’ll tell you ‘No.'” Thus, as they say, the great world spins.