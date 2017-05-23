Gadgets
Microsoft
Surface Pro
Apple
Crunch Report | Microsoft Announces New Surface Pro
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Next Story
Quiqup, a London-based on-demand delivery startup, raises £20M Series B
Today’s Stories
- Weeks after launching the Surface Laptop, Microsoft announces its new Surface Pro laptop replacement
- Apple and Nokia bury patent hatchet
- Uber says it accidentally underpaid drivers in New York City
- Snapchat now lets you create custom stories for groups of friends and family
- Pinterest brings full dish recognition to its Lens camera search
Credits
Written & Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Edited by: Chris Gates
Filming & Teleprompter by: Stacey Jewell
Notes
Tito Hamze is back tomorrow!
Crunchbase
-
Microsoft
- Founded 1974
- Overview Microsoft is an American multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells a range of software products and services. Microsoft’s devices and consumer (D&C) licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. The company’s computing and gaming hardware segment provides …
- Location Redmond, WA
- Categories Collaboration, Developer Tools, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Software, Operating Systems
- Website http://www.microsoft.com
- Full profile for Microsoft
-
Apple
- Founded 1976
- Overview Apple is a multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, portable digital music players, and sells a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. Apple provides many products and services, including iPhone; iPad; iPod; Mac; Apple TV; a portfolio …
- Location Cupertino, CA
- Categories Consumer Electronics, Retail, Hardware, Electronics
- Website http://www.apple.com
- Full profile for Apple
-
Nokia
- Founded 1865
- Overview Nokia is a Finnish multinational communications corporation engaged in the manufacturing of mobile devices, network infrastructure, location-based technologies, and advanced technologies businesses worldwide. The corporation is also engaged in converging internet and communications industries. It manufactures a wide range of mobile devices with services and software that enable people to experience …
- Location Helsinki, 13
- Categories Enterprise Software, Telecommunications, Mobile
- Website http://nokia.com
- Full profile for Nokia
-
Uber
- Founded 2009
- Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Website http://www.uber.com
- Full profile for Uber
-
Snap Inc.
- Founded 2011
- Overview Snap, formerly Snapchat Inc, is a privately owned multinational camera company. Snap is behind Snapchat, a photo messaging app that allows users to take photos, record videos, add text and drawings, and send them to recipients. In 2016, it released Spectacles, video-sharing sunglasses that free the Snapchat app from smartphone cameras.
- Location Venice, CA
- Categories Photography, Messaging, Apps, Mobile
- Founders Evan Spiegel, Reggie Brown
- Website https://www.snap.com
- Full profile for Snap Inc.
-
- Founded 2009
- Overview Pinterest is a visual discovery and planning tool. People ("Pinners") use the site and apps to get ideas for their future, such as recipes, places to travel, and products to buy, and save the things they love to their own boards. Pinners also follow the boards of others who they find interesting. The site experienced [rapid growth](https://techcrunch.com/2011/12/22/pinterest-40-fold/) in the second …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Social Media, Travel, Social Bookmarking
- Website https://pinterest.com
- Full profile for Pinterest
0
SHARES