Gillmor Gang: Binge & Purge

The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice, Keith Teare, Doc Searls, Kevin Marks, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Sunday, May 21, 2017. Doc gets off the F train and finds himself in a binge TV debate. Frank preps for his trip to Digital Hollywood, while Keith and Kevin suggest news is dead, long live news. Steve finds respite in advertising from Hulo’s auto-binge onboarding.

@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @fradice, @kevinmarks, @kteare

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

