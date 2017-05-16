Like Tesla’s Powerwall, Watts is a big battery that can power your home. One Watts cell can support a few small appliances including computers and refrigerators and a few units can power TVs and electric washers. The units can charge via the grid or with solar panels and the Watts units include an app that shows discharge and battery remaining.

The batteries, which were designed in Russia, are stackable which means you can add as many or as few devices to your power network. They can also send data back onto the grid as necessary. It offers 1.5 kW with a 3kW peak and a capacity of 1.2 kWh.

The company is shipping batteries in August and one unit costs $2,999. They aim to be the LEGO of high-end home batteries, allowing you to add some real power storage to your home, office, or Zombie-proof bunker.