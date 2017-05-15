daily
crunch report
crunch
california
autonomous

Crunch Report | Lyft and Waymo Partner Up on Self-Driving Cars

Posted by
Next Story

SpaceX successfully launches its heaviest geostationary orbital payload yet

Today’s Stories 

  1. Lyft and Waymo to team up on self-driving cars amid Uber controversy
  2. Crunch Report Original – Source: SF Chronicle 
  3. Apple acquires AI company Lattice Data, a specialist in unstructured ‘dark data’, for $200M

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Teleprompter: Gregory Manalo

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

  • Waymo

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Waymo stands for a new way forward in mobility. We are a self-driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around. Waymo is determined to improve transportation for people around the world, building on software and sensor technology developed in Google’s labs since 2009. In October 2015, they achieved the world’s first fully self-driving trip …
    • Location Mountain View, CA
    • Categories Robotics, Sensor, Autonomous Vehicles, Transportation, Automotive
    • Website http://www.waymo.com/
    • Full profile for Waymo

  • Lyft

    • Founded 2012
    • Overview Zimride re-incorporated as Lyft, Inc. in May, 2012. Lyft is a peer-to-peer transportation platform that connects passengers who need rides with drivers willing to provide rides using their own personal vehicles. Lyft was started in 2012 with the mission of building a peer-to-peer transportation solution that would help make cities safer, more affordable and better connected. Lyft now operates …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Peer to Peer, Mobile Apps, Ride Sharing, Transportation
    • Founders Logan Green
    • Website http://lyft.com
    • Full profile for Lyft

  • TechCrunch

  • Sam Altman

    • Bio Sam Altman is president of Y Combinator and was the cofounder of Loopt, a location-based social networking app, which was part of YC's first batch in 2005 and acquired by Green Dot in 2012. Prior to taking over as Y Combinator's president, Sam was a part-time partner at Y Combinator since 2011. You can read Sam's essays on startups and technology at [his blog](http://blog.samaltman.com/). Sam …
    • Full profile for Sam Altman

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • daily
  • crunch report
  • crunch
  • california
  • autonomous
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

SpaceX successfully launches its heaviest geostationary orbital payload yet

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard