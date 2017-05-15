App analytics company Apteligent acquired by VMware

VMware announced today that it has acquired Apteligent, a startup that will allow it to provide more tools to customers building and optimizing mobile apps.

Originally named Crittercism, Apteligent was founded to provide mobile app performance and analytics data to customers. Over time, Apteligent moved more and more into the enterprise as a way for developers to understand not just crash reporting or network insights, but also to analyze user behavior and improve the user experience of their apps.

Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed, but Apteligent had raised nearly $50 million since being founded in 2011, with a list of investors that include Scale Venture Partners, GV, Shasta Ventures, KPCB, AngelPad and AOL Ventures. Strategic investors include Accenture and (yes) VMware, which apparently liked the company so much it just bought it outright.

The deal should add a new component to its product suite. VMware bought mobile device management company AirWatch in 2014. With the Apteligent deal, VMware will be able to provide a more robust set of capabilities to its mobile analytics customers.

Ray Wang, principal analyst at Constellation Research says this about enhancing VMware’s mobile play, taking advantage of some of its previous acquisitions:

“Apteligent adds to the investments in end user computing such as analytics, performance management, crash churn, Xamarin SDK and digital workspace. The goal here is to build on mobile and the AirWatch investment,” Wang told TechCrunch.

