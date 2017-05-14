Gillmor Gang: Doc Soup
The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Keith Teare, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Saturday, May 13, 2017. The Gang takes nothing off the table as Doc describes a near future of personal APIs and CustomerTech.
Plus G3: Oh Snap! recorded Thursday, May 11, 2017 with Mary Hodder, Elisa Camahort Page, Maria Ogneva, Francine Hardaway, and Tina Chase Gillmor.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @kteare, @fradice
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
G3: Serf City
