Facebook Groups can now screen new members with a questionaire

Facebook is making good on Mark Zuckerberg’s promise to build community by improving admin tools for Facebook Groups. Now Group admins can establish up to three questions for people applying to join their Group to answer. This admins screen potential members to ensure they’re the right fit for the group and will add contructively to the discussion, not just spam or troll the Group.

Facebook says this feature is now rolled out to 100% of group admins globally. A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch

“Screening new membership requests requires time and legwork for admins – particularly for groups built around focused passions or purpose. For these groups, admins typically have specific criteria they require before admitting new members. Establishing these open-ended questions enables them to more quickly review and approve member requests; in turn, people seeking communities of support or shared interest can more quickly connect with others.”

We’ll have more analysis shortly.