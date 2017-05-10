The Disrupt NY hackathon is this weekend! Check out the bevy of tools and prizes that will be featured as the assembled hacking teams compete for glory (and prizes.)

Sponsors

Our sponsors have provided some amazing prizes. Check out these contests running at the hackathon:

Autonomous

Win an Autonomous smart standing desk and Autonomous Deep Learning Robot by creating the best application on the Autonomous robot’s API! Autonomous developers will be on-site to teach you about the Deep Learning Robot during the Hackathon. Learn more here. ESRI

Best use of Esri ArcGIS mapping technology wins $5,000! ($2,500 cash, plus a $2,500 valued ArcGIS Online subscription). Quickly add maps or geospatial analysis to your apps using Esri’s online services and SDKs. Develop in the API of your choice and deploy on any device. Sign-up for a free developer subscription here, and input voucher DISRUPTNY17 for 1000 credits.

Nexmo

Nexmo is a global cloud communications platform, providing APIs and SDKs for SMS, voice, phone verification, messaging and advanced multi-channel conversations. We have officially supported open source libraries for Python, Node.JS, Ruby, PHP, Java and C# .NET. You can easily build scalable communications features such as two-factor authentication, notifications, two-way and group messaging, one to one or multi person calls, all with the technologies that you are already using. The hackathon team that makes the best use of Nexmo’s cloud communications platform takes home a $5,000 cash prize.

Pubnub

The PubNub Civic Hackathon Challenge tasks you with building an app that benefits your local community or government (eg. healthcare, transportation, democracy, etc.) using PubNub and PubNub BLOCKS, for the chance to win $5,000 in cash prizes.

Verizon

Develop your hack using the ThingSpace IoT development platform, giving you access to Device Messaging, Smart Cities and MapQuest APIs as well as API simulators and documentation. In addition, IoT enabler kits will be available for selected teams using ThingSpace APIs. The kits come with a variety of sensors and a robust set of interfaces. First place takes home $3,000; second place $1,500, and the third place team $500.

Workshops

Saturday, 2:30PM: Pubnub

PubNub Developer Evangelist and TechCrunch 2015 Award winner will present a rapid fire workshop on how to integrate PubNub BLOCKS, which lets you add a variety of APIs with a single click, into your winning project.

Time management is critical to success; Dan will guide you to victory with a winning strategy using a single SDK, loosely coupled design patterns, and PubNub BLOCKS microservices to integrate ANY API including one of 45 Popular APIs with single click installation.

More APIs

Additional tools and APIs for the hackathon provided by Affectiva, Clarifai, Delivery.com, Giphy and IBM Watson

See you at the hackathon!