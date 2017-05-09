I want to see you at Hardware Alley in New York
Stratasys thinks this wall of modular cells is the future of 3D printing in manufacturing
We want to see you in New York for Disrupt NY 2017, our annual celebration of all things startup. It’s a great time. You get to meet great founders and VCs and I’d love to meet you personally when I run through the alley with our video team. Hardware is my favorite thing in the world and you’re some of my favorite people.
Disrupt runs from May 15-17 and will be held on Pier 36 in Manhattan.
What is Hardware Alley? It’s a celebration of hardware startups (and other cool gear makers) featuring everything from robotic drones to 3D printers. We try to bring in an eclectic mix of amazing exhibitors and I think you’ll agree that our previous Alleys have been roaring successes.
We’d like you to register as a Hardware Alley exhibitor. All you need to demo is a laptop. TechCrunch provides you with: 30″ round cocktail table, linens, table-top sign, inclusion in program agenda and website, exhibitor WiFi, and press list.
You can reserve your spot by purchasing a Hardware Alley Exhibitor Package here.
If you are Kickstarting your project now or bootstrapping, please contact me at john@techcrunch.com with the subject line “HARDWARE ALLEY” and I will send you a coupon code. I will do my best to accommodate you. I only have a limited number of discounted spots so hurry!Featured Image: Henrik Sorensen/Stone/Getty Images
