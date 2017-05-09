Crunch Report | Amazon Unveils The Amazon Echo Show
Today’s Stories
- Amazon unveils the $230 Echo Show, with a screen for calls, shipping June 28
- Benchmark just hired Sarah Tavel, the first female general partner in the firm’s history
- Amazon enables free calls and messages on all Echo devices with Alexa Calling
- Snapchat’s new eraser lets you ‘Photoshop’ stuff out of photos
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Edited: Chris Gates
Filmed & Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
