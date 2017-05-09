Disrupt NY 2017 – Hackathon MC, judges and last ticket release

The Disrupt NY hackathon is a week away and we are giddy with excitement. Over the course of the week, we’ll be sharing all the details you need for a successful hackathon and the best place to start is to highlight our judges and amazing MC.

Tarikh Korula

Tarikh Korula has a decade of experience founding companies that ship and grow consumer technology products to the delight of millions of users. Korula was a winner at the world's first public hackday in 2006. His most recent hack, Katch, a Hulu for mobile live streaming, grew to 1.2M organic users in twelve months . He currently leads Uncommon Labs where he advises early and mid-stage startups on growth, fundraising, and profitability. Korula is a regular contributor at TechCrunch and lectures on product development at NYU, SVA and Parsons. He also sits as board chair at The Interdependence Project, a New York non-profit dedicated to teaching mindfulness and meditation. Check out his blog: https://tarikh.me/

Anjali Kapal

As VP of Product for GoDaddy’s Productivity business, Anjali oversees the team that provides small businesses with products that help them communicate, collaborate and run their businesses.

Before joining GoDaddy, Anjali led product teams at PayPal, where she oversaw the global launch of Consumer wallet (web and mobile) increasing active consumers from 100M to 150M in the first two years. She also held leadership positions at Financial Engines, Intuit, ATI and General Motors where she focused on bringing technology solutions and solving for consumers and SMBs worldwide. Anjali studied in Engineering at the University of Ottawa, Canada.

Charlie O’Donnell

Charlie O’Donnell is the sole partner and founder at Brooklyn Bridge Ventures, which makes seed and pre-seed investments and was the first venture firm located in Brooklyn–where he was born and raised. Brooklyn Bridge invested in the first rounds of Canary, The Wing, Orchard Platform, Tinybop, Hungryroot, Clubhouse, Ringly, and goTenna among others. Working in venture capital since 2001, he apprenticed his way through the asset class with analyst roles on the original Union Square Ventures team as well as at the General Motors pension fund. At First Round Capital, he sourced investments in Singleplatform (sold to Constant Contact) and GroupMe (sold to Skype). Charlie discovered GroupMe at the Techcrunch hackathon where the service had been built. He also sourced investments in Backupify (which was an idea he had tweeted to the founder, a friend of his), chloe + isabel, and Refinery29.

Charlie bikes to work, has done seven triathlons, four marathons, and runs the kayaking program in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The longest he has consecutively been outside of the five boroughs of New York City is three weeks.

Jonathan Gottfried

Jon Gottfried is the co-founder of Major League Hacking, the official student hackathon league. Jon previously co-created the Hacker Union, worked as a Developer Evangelist at Twilio and Echo Nest, and served as National Director for StartupBus. Jon loves creating new technology and teaching others to do the same. He was recently named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Education category for his work with MLH and was a previous winner of the TechCrunch Disrupt hackathon with Thingscription and an honorable mention with Joysticc.

Nimi Katragadda

Nimi is a Principal at BoxGroup, a seed stage venture fund, where she focuses on investments in fintech, healthcare, and marketplaces. BoxGroup’s portfolio includes companies such as Blue Apron, ClassPass, Warby Parker, Flatiron Health, and Vine, among many others. She sources and invests in entrepreneurs building disruptive technology companies that aim to create category-defining businesses. Previously, she worked in Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan and later as an Associate Product Marketing Manager at Google, focused on growing small business advertisers. She graduated with an Honors BA degree from Harvard, majoring in Economics and Government, and also received an MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School. In 2017, Nimi was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Venture Capital.

Tom Sella

Tom Sella is VP, Product at WeWork, working on the fascinating interaction between people and space. Prior to WeWork, Tom held a position with Samsung following an acquisition of a startup he co-founded, Boxee.

In Boxee’s infancy, Tom jumpstarted the Israeli operation and launched the initial Boxee service. He was instrumental in Boxee’s foray into the world of Consumer Electronics and was behind Boxee Box’s most notable innovations including the RF remote control and dual-sided QWERTY keyboard design.

Tom served in various operations and systems engineering roles with start-ups. He was also a WordPress advisor and source code contributor and started a multi-user Hebrew blogging platform. Before beginning his professional career, Tom served in the elite IDF intelligence unit, 8200.

Tom is grateful to his wife and three kids for supporting his decision to JUDGE YOU on this beautiful day.

Tickets

The final wave of tickets to the hackathon is available now – get your free hackathon ticket here. Can’t spend the weekend hacking? Included in this release is a limited supply of spectator tickets. Come watch the presentations and see what you missed.

Hackathon Schedule

Saturday, May 13, 2017

12:30pm – Registration opens (come fed or bring a brown bag lunch, beverages served)

1:30pm – Hacking Kickoff and Opening Announcements

2:00pm – API Workshop: IBM, PubNub

7:00pm – Dinner

Midnight – Pizza and beer, provided by Bira 91

Sunday, May 14, 2017

7:00am – Breakfast served

9:30am – Hacking concludes and hacks submitted to wiki

10:00am – General public welcome to enter to attend hackathon presentations

11:00am – Hackathon presentations begin

2:00pm* – TechCrunch and Sponsor awards presented

*Final awards may be held earlier or later depending on the duration of hack presentations.

Please note, times are subject to change