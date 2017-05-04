Why we stepped up to the patent troll problem

Entrepreneurs don’t pour all their energy into building startups just to have a patent assertion entity (PAE, or “patent troll”) attack them with patents of questionable quality. That is, unfortunately, a very common patent troll story. The PAE problem is big and growing, posing a threat to startups and established companies alike, costing companies millions in defensive litigation fees and diverting money that would be better spent on innovation.

The problem

Media mostly report on patent troll cases against prominent companies, but the reality is that startups are attacked just as often, and the damage can be worse. More than half of the businesses targeted by patent trolls make less than $10 million per year.

Why do PAEs do it? Because it’s lucrative. Given that the average cost of defending a patent troll lawsuit can be more than $3 million, many companies choose to settle quickly. Multiply this business model across many patents and PAEs and it becomes more than just a nuisance for well-funded operating companies. For those with fewer resources, it’s potentially catastrophic.

One approach, of course, is to fight back, and fewer than one percent of all defendants in PAE suits are ultimately found to have infringed on a patent. However, this is only a viable option for organizations with money to defend themselves. It's also a reactive course of action. It protects the defendant company, but it is not the only way to combat the patent troll problem as a whole.

The solutions