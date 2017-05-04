Alright Bay Area tech fans, the day you’ve been waiting for is here. Registration for Disrupt SF 2017 is now open, and with it comes your opportunity to score tickets to the best startup show in San Francisco for a fraction of the price with an extra early bird ticket.

Extra early bird tickets are just $1,795 apiece, saving you $1,200 off the full retail price. You can get your tickets here, but you’ll want to act fast because these tickets are only available for a limited time.

That extra early bird ticket includes all the perks of a regular ticket, but for a fraction of the price. You’ll get to attend all the lectures and interviews from some of the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors and innovators around. We’re not ready to share this year’s speakers yet, but you can check out previous year’s speakers here to get a sense of what’s to come.

When you aren’t getting your head filled wisdom and great stories from our speakers, you’ll be chatting with reps from some pretty amazing early-stage domestic and international startups in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley.

Then, you’ll watch as a curated selection of startups compete in the Startup Battlefield competition to win the $50,000 grand prize, the coveted Disrupt Cup, and the attention of the tech community at large.

Finally, you’ll keep the connections going long into the night by attending the many parties and after-parties that are a staple of the Disrupt experience.

Sound good? We thought so. Since you’re committed to attending Disrupt, you might as well save some cash with an extra early bird ticket, right? Get your tickets today using the link above.

Disrupt SF 2017 takes place September 18-20, 2017 in beautiful San Francisco, and we can’t wait to see you all there.

