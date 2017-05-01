Robotics
SpaceX
The Boring Company
Tesla

Watch Elon Musk’s TED talk on his grand tunnel plan, self-driving cars and more

Posted by
Next Story

Airwallex raises $13M led by Tencent to bring its cross-border payment service to Europe

Elon Musk, the CEO of at least three companies that we know of, was on stage at the 2017 TED conference in Vancouver last Friday, mostly blowing minds with a demonstration video for his vision of how a network of underground tunnels might ease traffic concerns. Musk talked about The Boring Company in more detail than he ever has before, explaining just how the company he dreamed up while frustrated in LA traffic will ease those frustrations.

Musk also talks about Tesla and its grand plans, including a forthcoming electric semi truck, and what it’ll be like for people to use self-driving cars themselves in around two years. The CEO also talks about his ambitions to go to Mars, and reiterates why he believes this is such an important goal for him and his company SpaceX.

Even with a few tweets, Musk tends to be able to generate a lot of buzz and excite a lot of imaginations. Whatever your thoughts about the practicality of his ideas, Musk combined with the already ruminative TED stage medium is basically non-stop brain bombs.

Crunchbase

  • Tesla

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
    • Location Palo Alto, CA
    • Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
    • Website https://www.tesla.com/
    • Full profile for Tesla

  • SpaceX

    • Founded 2002
    • Overview Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is a space-transportation startup company founded by Elon Musk. It is developing the partially reusable launch vehicles Falcon 1 and Falcon 9. Originally based in El Segundo, SpaceX now operates out of Hawthorne, California, USA. SpaceX was founded in June 2002 by Musk who had invested $100 million of his own money in the company as of March 2006. …
    • Location Hawthorne, CA
    • Categories Aerospace, Transportation, Space Travel
    • Founders Elon Musk
    • Website http://www.spacex.com
    • Full profile for SpaceX

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • The Boring Company
  • Tesla
  • SpaceX
  • Robotics
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Airwallex raises $13M led by Tencent to bring its cross-border payment service to Europe

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard