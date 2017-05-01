Airbnb
Crunch Report | Airbnb Hugs It Out in San Francisco
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
- Collaboration software company Jive to be acquired by Aurea for $462 million
- Airbnb settles lawsuit with San Francisco
- Theranos reaches settlement with investor Partner Fund Management
- Verizon stakes a self-driving claim with investment in Renovo
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
