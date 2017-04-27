Miss out on the first two rounds of tickets to the hackathon at Disrupt NY 2017? Don’t fret.

Today, we’re releasing a new batch of hackathon tickets, so everyone out there who has been waiting to get tickets to the best hackathon in New York can get in on the action. You can get your tickets here.

At the Disrupt NY Hackathon, you’ll spend a grueling, fun-filled weekend coding, tinkering and making something awesome, maybe even with a group of complete strangers.

The hackathon kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 13, with networking and the forming of the hackathon teams. On Sunday, May 14, after spending nearly a full day hacking and coding, teams will have just 60 seconds to present their projects to a panel of judges on the Disrupt stage.

In addition to building something with your own two hands, all hackathon teams have the opportunity to win two tickets to the main Disrupt conference on May 15-17, a $5,000 grand prize that goes to the winning team, and several gadgets, toys and other monetary prizes from our sponsors.