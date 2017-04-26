Bullish: No tech company is immune from discrimination and sexual harassment

Tech’s diversity problem isn’t going to go away anytime soon, if ever. On a scale of one to ten — ten being tech is doing the most amazing job ever with diversity and inclusion — eBay Chief Diversity Officer Damien Hooper-Campbell says “we’re at about a five right now, and that’s pushing it,” he told me on the latest episode of Bullish.

Hooper-Campbell and I chatted about the plethora of diversity issues that have come up in tech just in the past few months (think sexual harassment allegations at Uber, Department of Labor lawsuits against Google for gender discrimination and Palantir for racial discrimination, etc.) I wondered if these scandals meant we were moving in the wrong direction, but Hooper-Campbell sees those scandals as representing another lever of accountability.

“This is no knock to any company because that can be any company,” Hooper-Campbell told me. “If you look back and across industries, it’s been just about every company. The fact that certain companies now have the spotlight on them doesn’t mean, in my opinion, that every other company is immune to these kinds of events or cultures or issues popping up. I do not think that it means we’re moving back. I think the fact that spotlight is on our industry is a positive sign that we have to move forward.”

Check out the episode at the top.