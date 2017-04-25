Alphabet
Gett
Crunch Report | Self-Driving Company Waymo Launches Public Test
Posted by Anthony Ha (@anthonyha)
Airbnb’s new open source library lets you design with React and render to Sketch
- Waymo begins first public on-demand self-driving service test in Arizona
- Google tweaks Search to help combat ‘fake news’
- Facebook shows Related Articles and fact checkers before you open links
- Netflix enters China via licensing deal with top video streaming service iQiyi
- Gett in advanced talks to buy Juno for $250M as Uber rivals consolidate
Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo
Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. Will the Earth still be here when he returns?
Waymo
- Founded 2009
- Overview Waymo stands for a new way forward in mobility. We are a self-driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around. Waymo is determined to improve transportation for people around the world, building on software and sensor technology developed in Google’s labs since 2009. In October 2015, they achieved the world’s first fully self-driving trip …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Robotics, Sensor, Autonomous Vehicles, Transportation, Automotive
- Website http://www.waymo.com/
- Full profile for Waymo
- Founded 1998
- Overview Google is a multinational corporation that is specialized in internet-related services and products. The company’s product portfolio includes Google Search, which provides users with access to information online; Knowledge Graph that allows users to search for things, people, or places as well as builds systems recognizing speech and understanding natural language; Google Now, which provides information …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Search Engine, Blogging Platforms, Ad Network, Collaboration, Email, Video Streaming, Enterprise Software, Information Technology
- Website http://www.google.com/
- Full profile for Google
Alphabet
- Founded 2015
- Overview Alphabet Inc. is the holding company for Google and several Google entities, including Google X, Google Ventures, Google Capital, Calico, and its Life Sciences efforts. On Monday, August 10th, 2015, CEO Larry Page announced the operational restructuring effort for Alphabet Inc. to replace Google Inc. as the official publicly-traded entity. He announced that all shares of Google would automatically …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Search Engine, Blogging Platforms, Biotechnology, Email, Video Streaming, Software, Information Technology
- Founders Larry Page
- Website https://abc.xyz/
- Full profile for Alphabet
- Founded 2004
- Overview Facebook is an online social networking service that allows its users to connect with friends and family as well as make new connections. It provides its users with the ability to create a profile, update information, add images, send friend requests, and accept requests from other users. Its features include status update, photo tagging and sharing, and more. Facebook’s profile structure includes …
- Location Menlo Park, CA
- Categories Social Media, Social Network, Social
- Website http://www.facebook.com
- Full profile for Facebook
Gett
- Founded 2010
- Overview Gett is an on-demand mobility company, changing how people move around and Gett things. Number one in Europe, Gett is available in >100 cities worldwide, including London, Moscow and New York. In London alone, more than half of all black cabs are running on Gett. Founded in 2010, and growing at 3X YoY since then, the company made $500M in revenues and already profitable in its initial markets. …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Delivery, Transportation, Logistics
- Founders Dave Waiser
- Website http://www.gett.com
- Full profile for Gett
Juno
- Founded 2015
- Overview Juno is a fresh approach to ride sharing. By leading with our values and putting drivers first, it will pave the way for better rider experiences. Launching in New York spring 2016
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Ride Sharing
- Founders Talmon Marco
- Website http://www.gojuno.com
- Full profile for Juno
Netflix
- Founded 1997
- Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
- Location Los Gatos, CA
- Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
- Website https://www.netflix.com
- Full profile for Netflix
iQiyi
- Founded 2010
- Overview iQiyi is a Chinese ad-supported television and movie portal providing fully-licensed, high-definition, professionally produced content. iQiyi launched a large copyright procurement plan to create a comprehensive copyright content database covering movies, TV dramas, variety shows, documentaries, animation and travel, and other content. The company also enables brands to maximize their ROI with …
- Location ,
- Categories Photography, Content, TV
- Founders Yu Gong
- Website http://www.iqiyi.com
- Full profile for iQiyi
