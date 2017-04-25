Alphabet
Crunch Report | Self-Driving Company Waymo Launches Public Test

  1. Waymo begins first public on-demand self-driving service test in Arizona
  2. Google tweaks Search to help combat ‘fake news’
  3. Facebook shows Related Articles and fact checkers before you open links
  4. Netflix enters China via licensing deal with top video streaming service iQiyi
  5. Gett in advanced talks to buy Juno for $250M as Uber rivals consolidate

Credits

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: John Murillo

Notes

Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. Will the Earth still be here when he returns?

