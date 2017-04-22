Gillmor Gang: Fossil Fuel
The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Keith Teare, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, April 21, 2017. Big Media meets the Big Algorithm as we reach subscription saturation. B=V/T: Self-service Bundling based on Value prioritized by Trust will erase the distinction between short and long form.
Plus the latest G3 recorded Thursday, April 6, 2017 as Denise Howell, Elisa Camahort Page, Kristie Wells, and Tina Chase Gillmor welcome Maria Ogneva.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @kteare, @fradice
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
G3: Becoming Woke
