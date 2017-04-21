This is going to be a lot of fun. MIXhalo was founded by Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger and the startup is set to reveal its first product at Disrupt NY 2017. And Mike is bringing some other famous friends to help.

MIXhalo has developed a way to distribute audio to a crowd — like at a concert — in a way, they say, is as good as the musicians hear on stage. And there seem to be significant broader applications for the tech, too.

Founder Mike Einziger enlisted the help of Pharrell Williams (a MIXhalo investor) to show off what the company has developed in special presentation at Disrupt NY. They are set to take the main Disrupt stage at the close of the show, just prior to when we announce the winner of Startup Battlefield. And yes, they will be performing a special musical performance for the audience.

The event is open to all Disrupt attendees and it will be streamed live like the rest of the conference. But only those at the venue will be able to experience the MIXhalo technology firsthand.

So, obviously, we’re thrilled to have MIXhalo at the show.

Since the first Disrupt, TechCrunch has strived to showcase startups upending traditional paradigms. This is mostly done through chats on the stage and Startup Battlefield, where a couple dozen startups compete each Disrupt for $50,000 and loads of press. Occasionally, a startup like MIXhalo comes along that is showcased best in a different format.

Viv was no different. Founded by Dag Kittlaus, who also founded the company that developed Siri, the startup launched with a demo at Disrupt NY 2016 and was acquired by Samsung later in the year.

MIXhalo joins a full agenda for Disrupt NY 2017. From the NYT’s Mike Thompson to Facebook’s Fidji Simo to New York’s own Derek Jeter, the three-day show is packed.

Registered Disrupt attendees will receive more information about this demo during the conference.

General admission tickets and exhibit packages are still available for purchase. The show runs May 15 to May 17. Students can get tickets at a lower price here and additional Hackathon tickets will be released shortly. We’re excited to bring Disrupt to New York City for the seventh time and hope you can make the show.