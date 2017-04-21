Apps
Elon Musk
Neuralink
mobli
duolingo

Crunch Report | Quora Valued At Around $1.8B

Posted by
Next Story

YouTube says it fixed the problem with Restricted Mode that was filtering LGBTQ+ content

Today’s Stories 

  1. Q&A app Quora valued around $1.8 billion in $85 million fundraise
  2. Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to turn cloud-based AI into an extension of our brains
  3. Duolingo launches paid subscriptions as it experiments with new ways to monetize its service
  4. Snap acquires the crucial geofilter patent from Mobli for a record $7.7M

Credits

Written and Hosted by: Anthony Ha
Filmed by: Matthew Mauro
Edited by: Chris Gates

Notes

Tito Hamze is on vacation until April 27. God, I’m so jealous.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • mobli
  • Elon Musk
  • duolingo
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

YouTube says it fixed the problem with Restricted Mode that was filtering LGBTQ+ content

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard